National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NFG opened at $82.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.04 and a beta of 0.61. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 479.07%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

