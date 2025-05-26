Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,737,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,084,000 after buying an additional 606,055 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 499,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 386,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,367,000 after buying an additional 385,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,338,000 after buying an additional 356,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.94 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 215.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

