Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,993,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $775,256,000 after acquiring an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $594,455,000 after purchasing an additional 710,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $385,367,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of DexCom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,146,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,454,000 after purchasing an additional 753,857 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $219,716,000 after purchasing an additional 91,051 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,268.76. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,209.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,183,401.02. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,926 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,384 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $84.51 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $128.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

