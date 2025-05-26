Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,066 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $13.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

