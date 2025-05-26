Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $28,510,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 74,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,656,000 after buying an additional 55,656 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.11.

Shares of ARGX opened at $587.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -667.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $613.14. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $359.37 and a 12 month high of $678.21.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.34 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

