Ameriflex Group Inc. Takes Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 326,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,807 shares during the period.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.2%
BUG opened at $34.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $36.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
