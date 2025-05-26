Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $366,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,794,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM opened at $64.84 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.