Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New $409,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $323,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,562,000 after buying an additional 2,752,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,270,000 after buying an additional 2,278,614 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3151 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

