United Advisor Group LLC Sells 314 Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV)

United Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Up 3.3%

BATS SEIV opened at $33.71 on Monday. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

