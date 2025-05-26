54,150 Shares in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Bought by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,830,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 443,604 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,814,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 522,288 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,686,000. Pingora Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 279,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 206,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

SJT opened at $6.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $317.45 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.70. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

