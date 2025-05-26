Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of DFUS opened at $62.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

