Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 129,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 375.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 167,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 347,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 158,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.47 million, a PE ratio of -310.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.52%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,800.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on GMRE. Wall Street Zen cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

