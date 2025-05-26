Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 343 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $460,541,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $244,799,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $165,476,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Gartner by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,172,000 after acquiring an additional 253,288 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,367,233,000 after acquiring an additional 223,087 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,600. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,228. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $439.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.93. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $366.05 and a one year high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.67.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

