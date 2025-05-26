Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,920,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 328,736 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

