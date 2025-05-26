Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Merk Gold ETF worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000.

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $32.40 on Monday. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $33.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

