Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 16,305 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,305 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 98,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $84.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

