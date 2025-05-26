Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Invests $237,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wealth Management Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Brookfield by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, May 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BN stock opened at $57.12 on Monday. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

