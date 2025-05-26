Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Boosted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 381.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 522.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 103,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.1%

Tractor Supply stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

