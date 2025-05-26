Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $173,000 Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAND. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Land by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gladstone Land by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gladstone Land by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gladstone Land by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 26,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Land

In other news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $72,743.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $347.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently -224.00%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

