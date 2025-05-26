United Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 80,448 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 2,542.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOUN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $281,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,554.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana Sroka sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $34,292.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,608. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,537 shares of company stock worth $5,567,760. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 0.3%

SoundHound AI stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.