American Trust Makes New $566,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

American Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of IWN stock opened at $148.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.10. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

