American Trust Has $869,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

American Trust lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $970.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $985.00, for a total value of $188,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,020. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,619 shares of company stock worth $5,230,568 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.0%

NOW stock opened at $1,005.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.14 billion, a PE ratio of 147.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $881.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $974.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

