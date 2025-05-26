United Advisor Group LLC Sells 651 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

United Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,987 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,105,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,790,000 after purchasing an additional 407,750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.75 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

