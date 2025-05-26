American Trust Sells 5,567 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

American Trust cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $101.44 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $145.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 46.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Melius Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

