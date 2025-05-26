United Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $2,750,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,753,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 83,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $237.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.68 and a 1-year high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. This trade represents a 37.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $115,396.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,132.80. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,242,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

