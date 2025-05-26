16,334 Shares in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Purchased by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 64,244 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 38,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

