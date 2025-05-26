American Trust Makes New $702,000 Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $904,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 158,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $90.28 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average of $91.25.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

