600 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by Challenger Wealth Management

Challenger Wealth Management bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,783 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,566,000 after buying an additional 609,554 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,001,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,135,000 after buying an additional 142,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.39.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $406.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $268.14 and a one year high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.55 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

