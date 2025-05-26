American Trust Raises Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $103.16 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 206,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $19,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,414,831.47. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 715,478 shares of company stock valued at $71,467,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

