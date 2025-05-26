Forum Financial Management LP Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $1,536,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,053,000 after buying an additional 2,319,952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1,788.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,245,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,358 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Centene by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,770,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,265 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC opened at $56.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $80.59.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

