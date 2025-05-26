Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $11,892,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,147.97, for a total value of $11,639,849.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,782,758.10. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,933 shares of company stock valued at $35,250,629 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.3%

FICO stock opened at $1,695.15 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.72 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,923.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,979.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,299.31.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

