Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $171.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.47 and a 1-year high of $179.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.31.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. This represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $91,138.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,140.91. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,985 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,802. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

View Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.