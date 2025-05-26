Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $53.77 Million Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,349 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Methanex were worth $53,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Methanex by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Methanex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Methanex from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Methanex from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $32.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.93. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $857.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

