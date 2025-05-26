Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 314,119 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,119 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of PG&E worth $34,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 1,233.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 563.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 746.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PCG. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. This trade represents a 15.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $17.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.