International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 109.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in International Paper by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $47.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s payout ratio is 158.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on International Paper from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

