Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,062 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $32,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Warm Springs Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,867,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $110.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a PE ratio of 111.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

