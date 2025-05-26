Forum Financial Management LP Sells 2,082 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $199,890,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,374,000 after purchasing an additional 899,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,703,000 after buying an additional 740,214 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15,533.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,891,000 after acquiring an additional 645,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,776,000 after acquiring an additional 623,583 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $108.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.95. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

