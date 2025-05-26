Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

