Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NVIDIA (NVDA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently:

5/23/2025 – NVIDIA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/23/2025 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating.

5/23/2025 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/22/2025 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2025 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Arete Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/14/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2025 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn to a “strong sell” rating.

4/25/2025 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

4/25/2025 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/25/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – NVIDIA had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/16/2025 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

4/16/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $163.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $175.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2025 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.29 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 14,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 284,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,152,000 after purchasing an additional 89,650 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 659,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

