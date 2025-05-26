Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 34 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Petro purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,514.45. This trade represents a 6.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,425. This trade represents a 27.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:MLM opened at $561.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $633.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

