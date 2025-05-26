Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $7.09 Million Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,242 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.95. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Insider Activity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 27,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $1,206,004.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,318.61. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 7,879 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $348,330.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,489.12. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,161. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.