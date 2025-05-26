Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,414 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of SkyWest worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SkyWest by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $97.92 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.88.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SkyWest

SkyWest Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.