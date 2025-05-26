Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 222.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,256 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $2,403,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $30.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $43.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.27 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 78,528 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,206.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,942,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,367,288.60. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 795,635 shares of company stock valued at $24,611,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

