Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,437 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $22.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

