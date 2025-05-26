iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.33 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.1538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

