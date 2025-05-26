1,207 Shares in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $96.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.50. Knife River Co. has a 52 week low of $66.13 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.80.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

