Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 188,061 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 312,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 170,109 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

