Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JSMD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ JSMD opened at $73.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.27. Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The company has a market capitalization of $471.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

About Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

