Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $221.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.61 and a 200 day moving average of $244.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

