American Trust Buys 1,243 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

American Trust grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 48,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $32.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,036 shares of company stock worth $2,017,364. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. TD Cowen downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.73.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

